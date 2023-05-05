Argos sign three, including 2023 draft pick Vandal

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday the signings of 2023 CFL Draft Pick offensive lineman Anthony Vandal, National defensive back Cody Hale and American defensive lineman Dominic Peterson.

Vandal (six-foot-three, 290 pounds) was the last pick of the draft by the Argos on Tuesday out of the University of Sherbrooke where he was named an RESQ all-star three times before being named second-team all-star for the entirety of U SPORTS.

Hale (six-foot-three, 208 pounds) played four years at the University of Toronto (2018-2022) where he racked up 62 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 30 games for the Varsity Blues. The 22-year-old Oakville native started eight games in 2022, six games in 2021 and three in 2019.

Peterson (six-foot, 299 pounds) played five years at the University of Nevada (2018-2022) where he was named All-Conference First Team in 2019, All-Conference Second Team in 2020 and 2022 and Honourable Mention in 2021. The California native notched 185 tackles, 55.5 for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles, five recoveries and one block in 58 games for the Wolfpack.

The Argonauts also announced the release of American running back Quay Holmes.