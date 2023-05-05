CFL QB Internship welcomes nine pivots into camps
TORONTO — Nine quarterbacks from across the country are set to hone their skills alongside their professional counterparts as part of the 2023 CFL QB Internship. CFL rookie camps open May 10 with training camps set to kick off May 14.
The program, which welcomed its first class in 2010, provides an opportunity for promising young pivots playing in Canada to develop their skills, participate in practices, attend team and positional meetings with CFL clubs, as they continue their journeys through amateur football.
RELATED
» Get Yours: Single-game tickets are on sale now!
» Play CFL Preseason Futures to win cash prizes
» CFL welcomes six new participants into Officiating Academy
» New This Season: The CFL on CBS Sports Network
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Notable past participants include:
- Tre Ford (2018 MTL, 2019 HAM)
- Michael O’Connor (2015 and 2016 BC, 2018 TOR)
- Chris Merchant (2017 CGY, 2018 HAM)
- Hugo Richard (2015 OTT, 2017 MTL)
- Noah Picton (2015 SSK)
- Andrew Buckley (2014 CGY)
CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2023
(Team | Name | School | Hometown)
BC | TE JESSIE | WESTSHORE (CJFL) | WINNIPEG
- Last season, played in 10 games and passed for 2,864 yards
- Completed 55.4 per cent of his passes for 28 touchdowns
- Added 290 rushing yards and six scores
- In 2022, named Peter Dalla Riva Outstanding Offensive Player, CJFL first-Team All-Canadian and a BCFC All-Star.
EDMONTON | ELI HETLINGER | UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA | EDMONTON
- In his first year, played in five games for the Golden Bears and had 1,396 passing yards
- Nine touchdown passes and three rushing majors
- Surpassed 300-yard passing mark in three of five games
- 2023 CFL Combine participant as an underclassmen
CALGARY | SILAS FAGNAN | ST. FRANCIS XAVIER | BONNYVILLE, ALTA.
- Led AUS in passing with 1,935 yards, with 59.4 per cent completion rate
- 13 touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and 233 rushing yards
- 2021 AUS Most Outstanding Player (2021) and two-time AUS All-Star (2021, 2022)
SASKATCHEWAN | NOAH PELLETIER | UNIVERSITY OF REGINA| REGINA
- Started all eight Canada West games
- 1,691 passing yards – third most by a UofR player in first season of eligibility
- 55.6 per cent completion rate and 10 touchdown passes
WINNIPEG | ARNAUD DESJARDINS | LAVAL UNIVERSITY | MONTREAL
- 2022 Vanier Cup champion
- Led U SPORTS in passing touchdowns (20) and completion percentage (73.0)
- Six 300+ passing yard games last season
- Second in U SPORTS with 2,555 passing yards
- 2022 First-Team All-Canadian, RSEQ All-Star
- 2023 CFL Combine participant as an underclassmen
HAMILTON | ALEX VREEKEN | QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY | KINGSTON, ONT.
- Played in 11 games last season with six starts
- 1,337 passing yards, six touchdowns and five rushing scores
- 58.8 per cent completion rate
TORONTO | TAYLOR ELGERSMA | WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY | LONDON, ONT.
- In first full season as starter, finished with 1,786 passing yards in eight games
- Completed 66.2 per cent of passes for 13 touchdowns
- 111 rushing yards and one major
OTTAWA | BEN MARACLE | UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA | TYENDINAGA, ONT.
- 19 regular season starts for the Gee-Gees
- 3,684 career passing yards, with 20 touchdown passes and four rushing majors
- In 2022, career-highs in completion rate (59.4 per cent), passing yards (1,411) and touchdown passes (nine)
- Two-time U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian (2021, 2022)
- 2023 CFL Combine participant as an underclassmen
MONTREAL | JACK ZERGIOTIS | UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA | MONTREAL
- In 2022, transferred to UBC after one season with Merrimack Warriors
- Before Merrimack, played at University of Connecticut (2019, 2021)
- In two seasons with Connecticut, completed 54.3 per cent of passes for 2,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games
- At Merrimack, played in five games, completing 49.1 per cent of passes for 667 yards and seven touchdowns