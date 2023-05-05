CFL QB Internship welcomes nine pivots into camps

TORONTO — Nine quarterbacks from across the country are set to hone their skills alongside their professional counterparts as part of the 2023 CFL QB Internship. CFL rookie camps open May 10 with training camps set to kick off May 14.

The program, which welcomed its first class in 2010, provides an opportunity for promising young pivots playing in Canada to develop their skills, participate in practices, attend team and positional meetings with CFL clubs, as they continue their journeys through amateur football.

Notable past participants include:

CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2023

​(Team | Name | School | Hometown)

BC | TE JESSIE | WESTSHORE (CJFL) | WINNIPEG

Last season, played in 10 games and passed for 2,864 yards

Completed 55.4 per cent of his passes for 28 touchdowns

Added 290 rushing yards and six scores

In 2022, named Peter Dalla Riva Outstanding Offensive Player, CJFL first-Team All-Canadian and a BCFC All-Star.

EDMONTON | ELI HETLINGER | UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA | EDMONTON

In his first year, played in five games for the Golden Bears and had 1,396 passing yards

Nine touchdown passes and three rushing majors

Surpassed 300-yard passing mark in three of five games

2023 CFL Combine participant as an underclassmen

CALGARY | SILAS FAGNAN | ST. FRANCIS XAVIER | BONNYVILLE, ALTA.

Led AUS in passing with 1,935 yards, with 59.4 per cent completion rate

13 touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and 233 rushing yards

2021 AUS Most Outstanding Player (2021) and two-time AUS All-Star (2021, 2022)

SASKATCHEWAN | NOAH PELLETIER | UNIVERSITY OF REGINA| REGINA

Started all eight Canada West games

1,691 passing yards – third most by a UofR player in first season of eligibility

55.6 per cent completion rate and 10 touchdown passes

WINNIPEG | ARNAUD DESJARDINS | LAVAL UNIVERSITY | MONTREAL

2022 Vanier Cup champion

Led U SPORTS in passing touchdowns (20) and completion percentage (73.0)

Six 300+ passing yard games last season

Second in U SPORTS with 2,555 passing yards

2022 First-Team All-Canadian, RSEQ All-Star

2023 CFL Combine participant as an underclassmen

HAMILTON | ALEX VREEKEN | QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY | KINGSTON, ONT.

Played in 11 games last season with six starts

1,337 passing yards, six touchdowns and five rushing scores

58.8 per cent completion rate

TORONTO | TAYLOR ELGERSMA | WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY | LONDON, ONT.

In first full season as starter, finished with 1,786 passing yards in eight games

Completed 66.2 per cent of passes for 13 touchdowns

111 rushing yards and one major

OTTAWA | BEN MARACLE | UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA | TYENDINAGA, ONT.

19 regular season starts for the Gee-Gees

3,684 career passing yards, with 20 touchdown passes and four rushing majors ​

In 2022, career-highs in completion rate (59.4 per cent), passing yards (1,411) and touchdown passes (nine)

Two-time U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian (2021, 2022)

2023 CFL Combine participant as an underclassmen

MONTREAL | JACK ZERGIOTIS | UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA | MONTREAL