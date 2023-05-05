Get Yours: Single-game tickets on sale now

TORONTO — Fans across the country can now take their pick of which CFL games they’d like to attend this year.

Single-game tickets went on sale for all nine teams in the league at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

RELATED

» Buy single-game tickets here!

» O’Leary: 2023’s must-watch games come into focus

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

» New This Season: The CFL on CBS Sports Network

The 2023 season officially kicks off in Calgary on June 8, when the Stampeders host the BC Lions. Fans will notice an increase in weekend games, with 11 Sunday dates to enjoy in the regular season.

Other scheduling improvements this year, that were initially highlighted in the league’s schedule release in December, include:

Fewer instances of teams having multiple games against the same opponent during a short period of time, with half as many “back-to-back” games.

More consistency when it comes to kick-off times and game days, with 32 games scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays.

Only four instances of a club hosting a game two weeks in a row.

Fans that can’t wait for Week 1 of the season to kickoff on June 8 can get to their local stadiums for pre-season action, which begins on May 22, when the Stampeders host the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium. Pre-season games will run through to June 2.