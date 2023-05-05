Lions sign five players to training camp roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Friday they have added five more players to the training camp roster.

Those players include National defensive back Patrice Rene and four Americans in quarterback Judd Erickson, wide receiver Bryson Daughtry, offensive lineman Sidney Wells and linebacker Henry Yianakopolos.

Rene (six-foot-two, 206 pounds) was selected in round three (21st overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft by Winnipeg and went on to suit up in one contest for the Bombers in 2022 before suffering a knee injury.

The Ottawa native attended North Carolina from 2016-2020, recording 104 total tackles, a pair of interceptions and 14 pass breakups across 45 games. He also suited up in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M to wrap up the 2020 season before transferring to Rutgers for his senior year and playing in four contests.

Erickson (six-foot-four, 225 pounds) joins the squad following an impressive showing at last weekend’s Seattle free agent camp. A native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Erickson attended University of San Diego from 2020-2022.

After sitting out the 2020 campaign, the pivot suited up in 11 games over the next two years while completing 136 of 254 passes for 1,749 yards and 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Erickson began his college career at Colorado State, making his debut in 2019.

Daughtry (six-foot-one, 197 pounds) suited up in 40 games at Elon University in North Carolina from 2018-2022, hauling in 132 receptions for 1,944 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Charlotte native also added six punt returns for 30 yards and earned third-team All-CAA honours in his senior season.

Wells (six-foot-four, 330 pounds) attended Mississippi Gulf Coast for two seasons before moving to Alabama-Birmingham from 2019-2022. With the Blazers, Wells started 36 games at right tackle and helped the offence average 235.5 yards rushing per game in his senior year.

Yianakopolos (six-foot-one, 225 pounds) suited up in 38 games at the University of Rhode Island and recorded 117 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 pass knockdowns. Yianakopolos was twice named to the CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honour Roll.