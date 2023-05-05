Stamps sign eight, including six of their ’23 draft class

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Friday that they have signed eight Canadians including six members of their 2023 CFL Draft class.

The signed draft picks are: defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen, receiver Clark Barnes, offensive lineman Alexandre Marcoux, defneisve lineman Ryan Leder, kicker Campbell Fair and fullback Lucas Robertson.

The Stamps have also signed University of Calgary Dinos defensive back and Calgarian Jacob Biggs as an undrafted free agent and added Calgary Colts defensive back Marc-Sullivan Andzang to the roster as a territorial exemption.

In addition, St. Francis Xavier quarterback Silas Fagnan – a product of Bonnyville, Atla. – will attend training camp as part of the CFL’s quarterback internship program.

RELATED

» Buy single-game tickets here!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

» Stamps’ Jalen Philpot to miss training camp while rehabbing injury

» A team-by-team look at the 2023 CFL Draft

Here is more information on the players:

Earlier this week in the CFL Draft, Boahen (six-foot-two, 285 pounds) was chosen in the third round (22nd overall).

He played the 2022 season at the University of Alberta and in seven games for the Golden Bears he made 21 tackles and recorded one sack. He transferred to Alberta after three seasons and 21 games at York. He was a member of the Ontario University Athletics all-rookie team in 2018 and accumulated a total of 55 tackles and five sacks during his tenure with the Lions.

Boahen played high-school football for Bishop McNally/Father Lacombe Laserwolves.

Barnes (six-foot-two, 193 pounds) was drafted in the third round (24th overall).

He played 14 regular-season games over three seasons (2019, 2021-2022) at Guelph and made 38 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns. He also played special teams for the Gryphons and had 23 kickoff returns for 710 yards and four touchdowns. Barnes was a second-team Ontario University Athletics all-star in 2021 after amassing 23 catches for 345 yards and five majors.

Marcoux (six-foot-two, 295 pounds) went in the fourth round (33rd overall) in Tuesday’s draft.

He played 35 games and made 25 starts over four seasons (2018-2019, 2021-2022) at McGill and saw action at left tackle, left guard, centre and right tackle for the Redbirds.

Leder (six-foot-two, 235 pounds) was selected in the fifth round (42nd overall).

He played 31 games over four seasons (2018-2019, 2021-2022) at McMaster and recorded 86 total tackles including 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, one blocked kick and three passes defended. In 2021, he earned an invitation to the U SPORTS East-West Bowl.

Fair (six-foot-one, 165 pounds) was drafted in the sixth round (51st overall).

He played 28 games over four seasons at the University of Ottawa. In 2022, he was the Gee-Gees’ special teams of the year and a second-team Ontario University Athletics all-star after kicking for 81 points in eight games. Fair was 19-for-26 on field-goal attempts including a school-record 55-yarder on the last play of the game to give the Gee-Gees a win over Wilfrid Laurier.

For his career, he was 48 of 68 on field goals and 69 of 71 on extra points for a total of 213 points. Fair also punted 98 times for a 37.7-yard average.

Robertson (six-foot-four, 235 pounds) was drafted in the eighth round (69th overall).

The Edmontonian played 19 games over three seasons at UBC, making 21 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown and recording seven tackles. In 2022 for the Thunderbirds, he had seven receptions for 74 yards and his first university touchdown, a 21-yard score in a Sept. 23 game against Regina.

Biggs (six-foot, 190 pounds) played 32 games over four seasons (2018-2019, 2021-2022) at the University of Calgary. He had 98 career tackles for the Dinos including 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 25 passes defended. In 2021, Biggs scored a touchdown on a 44-yard interception return against UBC.

Biggs is an alumnus of Calgary’s St. Francis High School and the Calgary Cowboys minor football association. His father Raymond was a linebacker who played eight seasons with the Stampeders and was a member of Grey Cup-winning team in 1998.

Andzang (five-foot-10, 185 pounds) was a Prairie Football Conference all-star as a member of the Calgary Colts junior team in 2022 after accumulating 19 total tackles, two knockdowns, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Prior to joining the Colts, he played for the Faucons of Cégep de Lévis-Lauzon.

Fagnan (six-foot-two, 190 pounds) is a two-time Atlantic University Sport all-star was the conference’s Most Outstanding Player in 2021. He is coming off a season in which he led AUS with 1,935 passing yards. Fagnan threw for 13 touchdowns and also had 233 yards and one touchdown on the ground.