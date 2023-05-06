Top of the Depth Chart: Edmonton Elks

As the 2023 CFL season lingers just around the corner, there is arguably no team experiencing a more significant turning of the page at the game’s most important position than the Calgary Stampeders, who have officially handed the keys to their franchise over to quarterback Jake Maier from Bo Levi Mitchell.

However, their Labour Day Weekend rivals from up North, the Edmonton Elks, remain the most volatile and ever-changing roster at all positions in the CFL from week to week.

Much is made about Chris Jones constantly shuttling in new talent in an attempt to upgrade or ‘refresh’ his roster. Sometimes I believe it is overplayed and stereotyped, but putting together this piece on the projected depth chart really drove home to me just how many options the Elks have as starters.

Like Deion Sanders at a Colorado spring game claiming “we have 70 players not here who will be in fall camp” Chris Jones is likely on the phone as I write this finding another buried treasure to potentially become a household CFL name for his Elks.

In all seriousness, the only player I had locked in on the first draft of this article was Sergio Castillo, who was released on Thursday and signed by Winnipeg hours later.

OFFENCE

QUARTERBACK

Taylor Cornelius holds the keys to an offence that saw signs of improvement in 2022 following an uphill battle for the young Oklahoma State product in 2021. The good news is that even if Cornelius doesn’t take a massive step forward in 2023, everyone around him will improve, should be it through development or the major acquisitions made in free agency.

RUNNING BACK

Kevin Brown appears to be one of the most explosive backs in the league with a willingness to pass protect and catch the ball before accessing his elite quickness and jump cut running style, but the real story here is the upgraded receivers.

RECEIVER

Eugene Lewis is coming off a freakishly productive season in Montreal, signing in Edmonton with former Hamilton deep ball target Steven Dunbar Jr. and shaky slot Kyran Moore. Add in the ever-improving Dillon Mitchell and some high caliber Canadian pass-catchers ready to seize the moment and you have a dangerous and multifaceted Elks receiver group.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The offensive line of course looms large, anchored by hometown boy Mark Korte, a pair of American tackles and quality guard play should give the tall view of Cornelius just enough time to find his rare combination of targets.

DEFENCE

This was by far the biggest surprise in Edmonton last season. The defence didn’t just struggle, it was in shambles at times as players were moved in and out of the lineup for injury or performance and rarely created any chemistry.

DEFENSIVE LINE/LINEBACKER

This year, I see the defensive front jelling much quicker and substantially improving the Elks run defence while Matthew Thomas and A.C. Leonard supply pass rushing speed off the edge followed by an emerging star at strong side linebacker in second-year Coastal Carolina alum Enock Makonzo.

DEFENSIVE BACK

On the back end, National Scott Hutter is at the controls as he organizes yet another upgraded group featuring veterans Aaron Grymes, Ed Gainey and Loucheiz Purifoy, who could fill a variety of needs for the Elks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER/PUNTER

Originally I believed Sergio Castillo would continue his stellar CFL career in green and gold, but after writing his exploits in a previous draft, he was released putting the kicking game in question. Michael Domagala and a few other names – some to be announced I’m sure – will battle in camp for the right to earn kicking and/or punting duties.

LONG SNAPPER

Peter Adjey is the starting long snapper, for now, but a massive challenge is coming his way in the form of 2023 third round pick Luke Burton-Krahn, whose physical build and long snapping experience while growing as a potential edge rusher will make him a very real threat to displace Adjey.

RETURNER

The return game is anyone’s guess. Jones will swap this as he sees fit to get the most explosive athlete on the field who could break the game open. This could range from anywhere between starting running back Kevin Brown to free agent addition Kyran Moore and beyond.

So many movie pieces, so much possibility. Edmonton’s roster on paper is significantly better, as you would expect with a Jones and Geroy Simon built club. The question now becomes how all these names come together, and whether their name brand notoriety is a fun story or if they are ready to change the perception around Elks football in short order.