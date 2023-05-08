Argos add three more to camp roster, sign five draft picks

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday they have signed American defensive backs Mason Pierce and Isaiah King, and American wide receiver Quian Williams.

Pierce (five-foot-ten, 185 pounds) played four seasons at the Colorado School of Mines (2018-2022) where over the course of 49 games Pierce totaled 180 tackles, six interceptions and 53 pass deflections while returning 40 punts for 638 yards. The Texas native was named First-Team All-Conference and Associated Press Second-Team All American in 2022 after posting 56 tackles and five interceptions for the Orediggers.

RELATED

» Argos sign three, including 2023 draft pick Vandal

» Inside Look: Argos row together during draft

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

King (five-foot-ten, 187 pounds) spent five seasons at the University of Buffalo (2018-2022) where he notched 78 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 56 games for the Bulls. The Virginia native started seven games each in 2022, 2021 and 2020, after starting his career at UB as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Williams (six-foot, 193 pounds) played two years at the University of Buffalo (2021-2022) where he hauled in 121 passes for 1,536 yards and six touchdowns in 23 games. The Oklahoma native was All-MAC Third Team in 2022 after posting a 61-743-5 line for the year. Williams started his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan where he caught 76 balls for 983 yards and eight majors over two years.

The Argos also announced that 2023 CFL Draft picks long snapper Adam Guillemette, fullback Spencer Nichols, offensive lineman Edouard Paradis, wide receiver Richard Burton, and linebackers Ife Onyemenam and Brendan Murphy have signed.

American wide receivers Aleva Hifo and Tanner Gentry, and American offensive lineman Kofi Appiah have been added to the retired list, according to the team.