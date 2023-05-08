Stamps add QB Logan Bonner to roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday that they have signed American quarterback Logan Bonner.

Bonner (six-foot-one, 230 pounds), who recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts, played 18 games over two seasons at Utah State and completed 325 of 539 passes for 4,381 yards and 42 touchdowns with 20 interceptions.

He established a number of single-season school records for the Aggies in 2021 including 3,628 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. Bonner was named the most valuable offensive player of the 2021 Mountain West Conference championship game as he completed 29 of 42 passes for 318 yards in a win over San Diego State.

The Rowlett, TX product transferred to Utah State after playing 24 games over four seasons at Arkansas State. Bonner completed 271 of 469 passes for the Red Wolves with 30 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. He was third-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2020 after throwing for 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns.