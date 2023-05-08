Vanstone: Cheers and tears as Roughriders draft Jaxon Ford

Jaxon Ford pondered which of the two team-issued caps to wear before meeting the media for the first time as a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

It was an appropriate introductory step for the University of Regina Rams defensive back, considering that his grandfather wore a variety of hats while playing for the Green and White from 1965 to 1976.

Alan Ford was known and celebrated as Mr. Versatility throughout his time as a Canadian Football League player.

In the 1966 Grey Cup game, for example, the Roughriders’ No. 21 impacted the scoreboard in two different ways — catching a touchdown pass and punting for a single in a 29-14 victory over the Ottawa Rough Riders at Empire Stadium in Vancouver.

One year later, Ford punted for the Roughriders’ only point in a 24-1 Grey Cup loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Saskatchewan returned to the CFL’s championship game in 1969, when Ford caught a touchdown pass to open the scoring against Ottawa, punted for a single, and sprinted 78 yards for what was then the longest kickoff return in Grey Cup history.

As a player, Ford was also deployed as a running back, linebacker and defensive back, depending on the team’s needs at the time.

He later became a Roughriders assistant coach (1979), administrative assistant (1985 and 1986), director of administration and Canadian player development (1987) and assistant general manager (1988) before occupying the GM’s chair from 1989 to 1999.

Oh … and Mr. Versatility was also the sideline commentator on Roughriders radio broadcasts in 1982.

But there isn’t a role that this Roughriders legend has relished more than that of father and grandfather.

That was evident once more on Tuesday night, after the Roughriders selected Jaxon Ford in the second round (11th overall) of the CFL Draft.

After accepting a congratulatory call from Roughriders general manager and vice-president of football operations Jeremy O’Day, the 22-year-old draftee phoned the residence of Alan and Sally Ford.

“But I couldn’t hear anything,” Jaxon told reporters at Mosaic Stadium, “because they were bawling their eyes out a little bit.”

Jaxon had been watching the draft with his mother (Danielle Goulden), stepfather (Jerry Ricci) and girlfriend (Vlera Radoniqi).

Alan and Sally were at home when the announcement was made on TSN.

“I found out first because Sally was ordering pizza,” the proudest grandfather said with a laugh on Wednesday afternoon. “I was smart enough to record it, so I said to Sally, ‘You’ve got to watch this.’ ”

So she did. Several times, in fact. Video replay has never worked better.

The excitement was such that Sally woke up Wednesday at 4 a.m., to scour the Internet once again, looking for every story she could find about Jaxon.

“We’re ecstatic,” Alan Ford continued. “I’m happy for Jaxon and I’m happy for his family.

“I’m sure his dad’s looking down and is very proud of who he has turned out to be — just like his grandparents are proud.”

Rob Ford, Jaxon’s father, was only 39 when he passed away on Jan. 29, 2011.

Fifty-three days earlier, Rob had suffered serious head injuries after falling from a ladder while installing Christmas lights outside his parents’ home.

Jaxon was only 10 years old at the time. His older brother, Dakota, was 14.

The tragic circumstances strengthened the already-tight grandfather/grandson bond.

Alan mentored Jaxon, about football and about life in general, as he developed to the point where he became the Campbell Tartans’ starting safety in Grade 10.

In adherence to the family’s tradition of versatility, Jaxon was also the Tartans’ long snapper and backup punter.

“My friends will ask, ‘How do you do this?’ ” Jaxon told this scribbler, then of the Regina Leader-Post, in October of 2015. “I’ll say, ‘My grandpa taught me.’ ”

It was routine for Jaxon to hang out at his grandparents’ residence, watch sports on TV, and talk about, well, virtually anything.

When Jaxon played minor hockey, Alan Ford would not miss a game. If there was a need to get from Point A to Point B, Grandpa would seize every opportunity to be the chauffeur.

It was a throwback to his playing days. Whenever something needed to be done, and done well, call on No. 21.

So, naturally, Jaxon wore 21 for the Rams.

And, very soon, he will be assigned an as-yet-unspecified number by the Roughriders — defensive back Nelson Lokombo being the current owner of No. 21.

Rob Ford was No. 11 with the Tartans, but that jersey belongs to veteran linebacker Larry Dean.

For a brief time, Alan Ford was the Roughriders’ No. 72, back in the days when he played tight end. However, 72 isn’t a defensive back’s number, so …

“The number doesn’t mean anything,” Alan Ford stated. “It’s about who’s in the jersey.”

And the hat. We can’t forget the hat.

Karina Peterson, the Roughriders’ community operations co-ordinator, presented Jaxon with the two caps that were referenced earlier.

The greenest option proved to be a perfect fit — much like Jaxon Ford and the Saskatchewan Roughriders — so it was time for the introductory media conference.

“It’s crazy,” he told reporters. “This is an unreal feeling for my family and for me, especially.

“I’m just so happy that I can’t stop smiling.”

The smile could not be erased as Jaxon stuck around for a few minutes to savour the surroundings and a landmark day in his young life.

Leaving the Roughriders’ offices, Jaxon was only a few first downs away from the Regina Armoury — where, come to think of it, his grandpa and the rest of the Roughriders had been welcomed back home by several thousand frenzied fans after winning the 1966 Grey Cup game.

The automatic next stop after Mosaic Stadium: Alan and Sally Ford’s residence in south Regina, where a grand time was had by all.