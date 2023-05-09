CFL statement on the passing of Joe Kapp

- News
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has released the following statement regarding the passing of Joe Kapp.
Joe Kapp was tough as nails.
While most quarterbacks tried to evade defenders, he would run over them. He started his CFL career in Calgary, but will forever be remembered as a BC Lion after leading the Leos to their first Grey Cup in 1964.
He led the CFL in passing on three occasions and was named a CFL All-Star twice, en route to being inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984.
Kapp in his playing days epitomized a brash, young league making its mark in the sports world. The Lions organization retired his number 22 for his contributions on and off the field.
Upon news of his passing, our thoughts are with his friends and family.
Randy Ambrosie
Commissioner
Canadian Football League