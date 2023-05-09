CFL statement on the passing of Joe Kapp

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has released the following statement regarding the passing of Joe Kapp.

Joe Kapp was tough as nails.

​

​While most quarterbacks tried to evade defenders, he would run over them. He started his CFL career in Calgary, but will forever be remembered as a BC Lion after leading the Leos to their first Grey Cup in 1964.

​

​He led the CFL in passing on three occasions and was named a CFL All-Star twice, en route to being inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984. ​

​

​Kapp in his playing days epitomized a brash, young league making its mark in the sports world. The Lions organization retired his number 22 for his contributions on and off the field.

​

​Upon news of his passing, our thoughts are with his friends and family.

Randy Ambrosie

​Commissioner

​Canadian Football League