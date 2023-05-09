Roughriders add two on defence

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive back Justus Harris and American defensive lineman KeShaun Moore.

Harris (five-foot-ten, 184 pounds) attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants following the 2022 NFL Draft.

RELATED

» Vanstone: Cheers and tears as Roughriders draft Jaxon Ford

» Riders dive into draft with Lake Korte-Moore at third overall

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

Harris previously played five collegiate seasons (2017-2021) at the University of Minnesota. In 49 games, Harris logged 71 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass knock downs, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one punt block.

The Georgia native earned Academic All-Big Ten honours in four straight seasons (2018-2021).

Moore (six-foot-two, 270 pounds) most recently attended rookie camp with the Indianapolis Colts following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Moore played two collegiate seasons (2021-2022) at Hampton University and recorded 106 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one interception, three pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Moore earned Second-Team All-Big South Conference honours following the 2021 season. Hampton moved to the Costal Athletic Association in 2022 where Moore earned Second-Team All-CAA Conference honours after leading the Pirates with 5.5 sacks.

Prior to Hampton, the 23-year-old spent two collegiate seasons (2017-2018) at James Madison University and registered 29 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in 10 games.

Additionally, the team announced they have released American defensive lineman Kyshonn Tyson.