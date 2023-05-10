Elks add Javion Caldwell, Devious Christmon, release two

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Wednesday that they have signed American offensive lineman Javion Caldwell and American defensive back Devious Christmon.

Additionally, the Elks have placed defensive back Donovan Olumba on the retired list and released defensive back Alex Brown and wide receiver Dionte Sykes. Olumba had one interception in two games played last season.

Caldwell started 14 games at left tackle for NAIA school Grand View University in 2022, earning Heart of America North All-Conference first team honours. The Chicago native previously played NCAA Division III football at the University of Dubuque, where he started nine contests at right tackle in 2019.

Christmon played three seasons (2020-2022) at Bethel University, where he received Mid-South Conference First Team All-Conference honours. In 30 career games for the Wildcats he racked up 120 total tackles, 11 interceptions and one forced fumble.