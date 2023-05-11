Argos sign WR Changa Hodge

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday the signing of American wide receiver Changa Hodge.

Hodge, 24, spent some time with Calgary in 2022 after a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals that same year.

RELATED

The six-foot-one, 205-pound receiver played two seasons at Virginia Tech (2020-2021) where he played 14 games and caught three passes for 25 yards. The Pennsylvania native started his collegiate career at Villanova (2016-2019) where he hauled in 99 catches for 1,685 yards and 15 touchdowns over 31 games for the Wildcats.

The Argos also announced American wide receiver Aaron Parker was added to the suspended list.