Checking Down: The latest news and notes from Rookie Camp

TORONTO — It’s time for football again as players take the field this week with rookie camps paving the way for training camp.

As the teams prepare for the upcoming season, front offices are still tinkering with their rosters to find the best group of men available to march with into the season.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL training camps:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– Five players are set to battle in training camp for the starting running back position in BC (J.J. Adams, Vancouver Sun).

– Veteran kicker Sean Whyte still has fire to compete as he enters his 14th CFL season (Evan Tate, bclions.com)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– 2022 Draft Pick Kwadwo Boahen arrived in his hometown camp after roller coaster year (Calgary Sun).

– The Calgary Stampeders are ready for camp as GM Dave Dickenson says he is ‘happy’ about the current state of the roster (Calgary Sun).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Eugene Lewis has arrived in Edmonton ahead of his first season with the Elks after five years in Montreal. He and the Elks shared his first moments in his new city:

– Who’s lining up where for the Elks? Take a look at our best guesses with the Top Of The Depth Chart series (CFL.ca).

– Five players to watch at Elks Rookie Camp (Brian Swane, goelks.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Rob Vanstone recaps the first day of rookie camp for the Riders (Rob Vanstone, Riderville.com).

– Trevor Harris enjoyed his first day on the job with the Riders, tossing the ball at Rookie Camp (Kevin Mitchell, Saskatoon Star Phoenix).

– The Riders are looking to bolster their offensive line with the signing of American Phil Saleh (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Mike O’Shea’s son Michael talks about his excitement to join the Blue Bombers in rookie camp (BlueBombers.com).

– Second-year veteran receiver Carlton Agudosi is enjoying every rep he can get at rookie camp after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 (Winnipeg Sun).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Ticats have released former CFL All-Star Bralon Addison after four seasons in the Hammer (CFL.ca).

– Three-time Grey Cup champion Scott Milanovich returns to the CFL to join the Ticats coaching staff for the 2023 season (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton announced the signing of its 2023 Draft class, including including Dayton Black, Patrick Burke Jr., Reece Martin, Robert Panabaker, Josh Hyer and Caleb Morin (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Have you seen the Argos’ helmet reveal yet? (Argonauts.ca)

– Quarterback Chad Kelly is eager to prove himself as the starter for the Toronto Argonauts (TSN.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed their 2023 Draft Class and added long snapper Blaise Barber to the roster (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Als signed 10 new players, including five CFL Draft picks and two Global Draft picks in preparation for the upcoming season (CFL.ca).

– General manager Danny Maciocia thinks Als have a ‘pretty good nucleus’ as they open camp (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).