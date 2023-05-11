Stamps add two to Training Camp roster

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Thursday they have signed National defensive back Joachim Christian and American offensive lineman Tyson Pauling.

Christian (six-foot-one, 201 pounds) played 20 games over three seasons at Carleton and recorded 66 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups. The Montreal, Que., native was Carleton’s leading tackler during the 2022 season with 36.5 takedowns in six games. He also had two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Pauling (six-foot-five, 295 pounds) played 34 games over five seasons at Portland State, primarily seeing duty at centre and guard. The Riverside, Calif., native made a total of 27 starts for the Vikings including 23 games in a row to finish his collegiate career.

Pauling earned first-team all-Big Sky recognition in 2022 and served as a team captain. In 2021, he was named to the conference all-academic team.

The team also announced they have have released American defensive back De’Vante Cross and placed American defensive lineman Mike Moore on the retired list.