Ticats announce 2023 coaching staff; Reinebold, Milanovich return to CFL

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the football club’s coaching staff for the 2023 season on Thursday, consisting of seven returning coaches from the 2022 season and six coaches who are back for their fourth-straight season in Hamilton.

Special teams coordinator & assistant defensive backs coach Jeff Reinebold returns to Hamilton for his seventh season and third stint (2013-16, ’19-21), while three-time Grey Cup champion coach Scott Milanovich joins the staff as a senior assistant coach.

Assistant special teams coach Charlie Taggart returns to the coaching staff after spending 2022 as the club’s assistant video coordinator. Defensive quality control coach Matt Tolliver also returns to Hamilton after spending time with the organization in 2015-16. Receivers coach Tim Smith and running backs coach Rob Payne round out the new additions to the 2023 Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff.

Former special teams coordinator Craig Butler stepped away from the club after the 2022 season for family reasons.

2023 Hamilton Tiger-Cats Coaching Staff

Orlondo Steinauer – President of Football Operations & Head Coach

Tommy Condell – Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach

Mark Washington – Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator & Defensive Backs Coach

Jeff Reinebold – Special Teams Coordinator & Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

Scott Milanovich – Senior Assistant Coach

Robin Ross – Linebackers Coach

Randy Melvin – Defensive Line Coach

Mike Gibson – Offensive Line Coach

Jarryd Baines – Receivers Coach & Pass Game Analyst

Tim Smith – Receivers Coach

Rob Payne – Running Backs Coach

Charlie Taggart – Assistant Special Teams Coach

Matt Tolliver – Defensive Quality Control Coach

Reinebold returns for his third stint with the Tiger-Cats, previously serving as special teams coordinator from 2013-16 and ’19-21, where he helped the Tiger-Cats reach the Grey Cup on four occasions (2013, ’14, ’19, ’21). Reinebold brings 39 years of coaching experience, including 22 seasons coaching professional football and 17 seasons in the Canadian Football League. Most recently, Reinebold worked as director of player development at the University of Hawaii (2022-23), where he worked with former Tiger-Cats quarterback Timmy Chang who is the head coach at Hawaii. Under Reinebold’s leadership, Tiger-Cats players (Brandon Banks and Frankie Williams) have won the John Agro Special Teams Award on two occasions (2015, ’22).

Milanovich brings 20 years of professional football coaching experience to the organization. Most recently, he served as the quarterbacks coach with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2021-22) and has also spent time with the Edmonton Football Team (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19), Toronto Argonauts (2012-16), Montreal Alouettes (2007-2011), Cologne Centurions (2006), Rhein Fire (2003, 2004-05) and Calgary Stampeders (2003). He is a three-time Grey Cup champion with the Argos (2012) and Alouettes (2009, 2010) and was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year in 2012. During his time with the Argos he coached alongside current Tiger-Cats President of Football Operations & Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer who was his defensive backs coach.

Smith spent 2022 as the receivers coach at Valparaiso University, where he helped guide receiver Solomon Davis to his first career All-PFL First Team selection. Smith also spent time coaching at Lincoln University (2018-22) and at Oscar Smith High School where he won a Virginia state championship. Prior to coaching, Smith played 47 games over five seasons (2009-14) with the University of Virginia, registering 97 receptions for 1,591 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Payne most recently spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as their running backs coach (2021). He brings nine years of coaching experience, including stints with Edmonton (2017-18) and St. Mary’s University (2019-20) after beginning his career coaching at the CGEP level in Quebec.

Tolliver previously spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2015-16, serving as the club’s assistant video coordinator and defensive and special teams quality control coach. Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Tolliver spent three seasons at the University of Waterloo where the six-foot defensive end played 20 games over three seasons, registering 90 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.