Morris: Vernon Adams Jr. to pounce at Lions opportunity

Last year Vernon Adams Jr. was a bandage for the BC Lions.

The Lions obtained the veteran quarterback from the Montreal Alouettes in a late August trade to stop the bleeding after starter Nathan Rourke was injured. Adams’ job was to help the Lions weather the storm and keep the team from crashing into the rocks until Rourke could take over the helm again.

For the most part Adams did what BC asked of him. He won four of his six starts and kept the Lions on pace to finish second in the CFL West with a 12-6 record.

This year the Lions hope Adams can be the cure to end their 10-year Grey Cup drought. With Rourke pursuing his NFL dream, the 30-year-old from Pasadena, Calif., heads into training camp as the starting quarterback for a team facing high expectations from its fans.

It’s a challenge Adams is ready to embrace.

“Pressure is privilege, right?” Adams said as the Lions prepared to open their training camp in Kamloops, BC. . “I’m glad to be here and I’m glad to take on that pressure.

“You see all the things that are said out there, but my job is to lock in, get guys the ball, win games and take that pressure head on.”

Adams spent a lot of time in the offseason watching film, studying the playbook with Jordan Maksymic, BC’s offensive coordinator, and working out with the Lions receivers. He feels more comfortable in his surroundings and what is being asked of him.

“It does feel more natural,” he said. “Now I had a few months to look over the plays and go over my reads.

“I just feel a lot more comfortable coming into this year.”

Adams has an impressive set of tools to work with. Returning receivers Dominique Rhymes, Keon Hatcher and Lucky Whitehead all were over 1,000 yards last year. National Jevon Cottoy had career highs with 50 catches and 551 yards. The Lions also signed National free agent Justin McInnis who spent three years with Saskatchewan.

Last year Adams underwent a crash course to get acquainted with the Lions system and players. Hatcher said being more familiar with the operation will benefit everyone this season.

“He’s locked in,” said Hatcher, who had 70 catches for 1,043 yards and five touchdowns in his second CFL season. “Coming in and stepping in for Nate, he did an unbelievable job, not knowing the offence.

“He understands there’s a level of expectation at the quarterback standpoint. It’s his turn to get a Grey Cup.”

In his eight games with BC in 2022, Adams completed 118 of 180 passes for 1,504 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception. He also had 129 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Adams knows there are fans around the league who question if he can get the Lions where they want to go this season.

“Not necessarily to prove to myself, but I do feel like I need to show the fans, and show everyone, we’re still as good, we still have a lot of the same pieces,” he said. “As a quarterback, your job is to score points and win games. I’ve done a pretty good job of that throughout my career.

“These last couple of years (there have been) injuries and things like that. But I’m ready to get back out there and do everything I can to score points and win games.”

Neil McEvoy, BC’s co-general manager and director of football operations, said the Lions face fewer uncertainties this year than last season, when they started an untested sophomore National at quarterback.

“At this time last year we were all speculating if Nathan was going to be who he was,” said McEvoy. “We know what Vernon is. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in three-down football.

“We are in a better place today than where we were a year ago because of guys like Vernon being on our team and being more prepared.”

The Lions showed their faith in Adams by signing him to a two-year contract extension over the winter. For insurance, BC also dipped into free agency to sign Dominique Davis, a seven-year veteran who scored 13 rushing touchdowns for Montreal last year, and Dane Evans, who helped guide Hamilton to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances.

“You need to have lots of smart people in the room to beat other smart people,” said McEvoy. “I think having all three of those guys is going to be an asset to everybody in the room.

“That’s an exciting thing, not a negative.”

Adams had a roller-coaster ride in his six seasons with Montreal. He played 56 games, completing 504 of 817 passes for 6,980 yards, 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

His best season was 2019 when he led Montreal to a 10-8 record and second place in the East. He was named a CFL All-Star after completing 283 of 431 passes for 3,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 394 yards on 83 carries.

An elbow injury limited Adams to eight games in 2021. He played five games for Montreal last year, completing 21 of 39 passes for 294 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions before losing his starting job to Trevor Harris.

The upcoming season will be important for Adams’ career. Play well and he can establish himself as a legitimate starter. If he falters, there will be questions if he has the talent to get the job done.

“I’m never settled,” he said. “I just want to keep working hard.

“I don’t want to get complacent or anything. That’s just not me. I just want to impress my family, the organization, the fans and just have fun winning games.”