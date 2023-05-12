Follow CFL

Transactions May 12, 2023

Ticats extend OL Beard through 2024

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday the signing of National offensive lineman David Beard to a contract extension through the 2024 Canadian Football League season.

Beard, 30, played 17 games last season with the Tiger-Cats (seven) and Elks (10) after being acquired from Edmonton in exchange for Jesse Gibbon and a second-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-five, 320-pound native of Sherwood Park, AB, took over the starting centre position in Hamilton and started six of his seven games in black and gold after the midseason trade.

A seven-year veteran of the CFL (2015-2022), Beard has suited up in 101 games with the Tiger-Cats (2022) and the Edmonton Elks (2015-2022) and was unanimously voted the Elks’ most outstanding offensive lineman in 2019.

