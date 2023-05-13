REDBLACKS sign Bralon Addison to one-year deal

OTTAWA — Just a few days after his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, receiver Bralon Addison has found a new home.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Saturday that they have signed the former CFL All-Star to a one-year deal.

“RNATION! I’m super excited and grateful to be joining the squad and the culture in Ottawa and reuniting with so many great people,” said Addison. “I can’t wait to eventually get out there and help the team. But I’m already 100% #ALLIN!

Addison, 29, is coming off of an injury-shortened 2022 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Missouri City, Texas native appeared in eight games, making 43 catches for 433 yards. As part of their first round of cuts ahead of training camps opening on Sunday, the team announced that Addison has been moved to the six-game injured list.

“We are happy to add a player of Bralon Addison’s caliber to our team and we are excited he chose to be here in Ottawa,” said general manager Shawn Burke. “Bralon is a skilled receiver and we are looking forward to seeing him in red and black sometime this summer.”

Through 31 career CFL games from 2018-2022, all with the Ticats, Addison has hauled in 143 passes for 2,013 yards, 837 yards after the catch, and eight touchdowns. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019, posting career high’s in all categories, highlighted by 1,236 receiving yards. Addison helped the Ticats reach the Grey Cup in 2019 and 2021.