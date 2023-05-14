Elks acquire Churchill in trade with Argos

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday the trade acquisition of National offensive lineman Theren Churchill from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Toronto will receive Edmonton’s sixth round pick in the 2024 Draft. The pick will be upgraded to Edmonton’s fifth round selection in the 2024 Draft if Churchill is named to the Elks’ 45-man active roster for a minimum of nine games in the 2023 season.

Churchill has appeared in 26 games over two CFL seasons (2021-2022) with the Argos, and helped Toronto win the Grey Cup last November. He was selected in the first round the 2020 CFL Draft (ninth overall) following three seasons (2017-2019) at the University of Regina.

A native of Stettler, Churchill returns to his home province, where he played four years (2013-2016) with the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League, earning a Prairie Football Conference all-star honours in 2016.