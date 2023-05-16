Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Argos add American DL Tyler Williams

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday the signing of American DL Tyler Williams.

Williams (six-foot-two, 295 pounds), spent the past five years at Wake Forest (2018-2022) and over the course of 44 games tallied 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

RELATED
» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp
» Steinberg’s MMQB: East Division training camp questions
» Cutdown Tracker: A look at every roster move
» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
» Top of the Depth Chart: View who’s set to start in 2023 for every team
» Season Previews: Get up to date on all nine teams

The Florida native helped the Demon Deacons to back-to-back bowl wins in 2021 and 2022 as well as a historic season for Wake Forest in 2021 as they won 11 games and captured the ACC Conference title.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!