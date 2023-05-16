Argos add American DL Tyler Williams

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday the signing of American DL Tyler Williams.

Williams (six-foot-two, 295 pounds), spent the past five years at Wake Forest (2018-2022) and over the course of 44 games tallied 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

The Florida native helped the Demon Deacons to back-to-back bowl wins in 2021 and 2022 as well as a historic season for Wake Forest in 2021 as they won 11 games and captured the ACC Conference title.