Transactions May 16, 2023

Elks sign Global DL Adam Raine

Yale Athletics

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have announced on Tuesday the signing of Global defensive lineman Adam Raine. ​

A six-foot-four defensive lineman from Basingstoke, England, Raine spent four seasons (2018-2022) at Yale University, where he recorded 71 total tackles, five sacks, three pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery in 32 games with the Bulldogs. Raine earned honorable mention All-Ivy recognition as a senior last fall.

Raine recently spent time in mini camp with the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

