Elks sign Global DL Adam Raine

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- CFL Draft
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have announced on Tuesday the signing of Global defensive lineman Adam Raine.
RELATED
» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp
» Steinberg’s MMQB: East Division training camp questions
» Cutdown Tracker: A look at every roster move
» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
» Top of the Depth Chart: View who’s set to start in 2023 for every team
» Season Previews: Get up to date on all nine teams
A six-foot-four defensive lineman from Basingstoke, England, Raine spent four seasons (2018-2022) at Yale University, where he recorded 71 total tackles, five sacks, three pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery in 32 games with the Bulldogs. Raine earned honorable mention All-Ivy recognition as a senior last fall.
Raine recently spent time in mini camp with the NFL’s Washington Commanders.
— Adam Raine (@AdamWRaine) May 14, 2023