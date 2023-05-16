Elks sign Global DL Adam Raine

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have announced on Tuesday the signing of Global defensive lineman Adam Raine. ​

A six-foot-four defensive lineman from Basingstoke, England, Raine spent four seasons (2018-2022) at Yale University, where he recorded 71 total tackles, five sacks, three pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery in 32 games with the Bulldogs. Raine earned honorable mention All-Ivy recognition as a senior last fall.

Raine recently spent time in mini camp with the NFL’s Washington Commanders.