Riders sign American OL Tre’Mond Shorts

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed American offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts.

Shorts (six-foot-five, 340 pounds) most recently attended rookie camp with the Atlanta Falcons following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Hampton, Georgia native played one collegiate season (2022) at the Louisiana State University, seeing time at left tackle, left guard, and special teams. The former Tiger dressed for all 14 games and only allowed one sack.

Prior to his time at LSU, Shorts spent five seasons (2017-2021) at East Tennessee State University. The 23-year-old played in 43 games and made 41 starts, including a streak of 40 consecutive starts. In 2021, Shorts was part of an offensive line that paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers to earn Third-Team FCS All-America honours from Associated Press. Shorts also earned First-Team All-Southern Conference honours in both 2020 and 2021 while being named to the Second-Team in 2019.

The Riders also announced the release of American offensive lineman Colton Lamson.