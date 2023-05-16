Stamps add American DB Chris Steele

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced this Tuesday they have signed American defensive back Chris Steele.

Steele (six-foot, 187 pounds) signed with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and saw action in three pre-season games before being released. He later spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Steele most recently attended minicamp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

RELATED

» Everything you need to know ahead of training camp

» Steinberg’s MMQB: East Division training camp questions

» Cutdown Tracker: A look at every roster move

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Top of the Depth Chart: View who’s set to start in 2023 for every team

» Season Previews: Get up to date on all nine teams

In college, Steele played 29 games over three seasons at the University of Southern California (2019-2021). He made a total of 94 tackles including three tackles for loss for the Trojans while also recording one sack, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and 12 passes defended. Steele earned second-team all-Pac 12 recognition in 2020.