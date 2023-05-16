Stamps sign 2023 first round pick Cole Tucker

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national receiver Cole Tucker, their first-round selection – fourth overall – in this year’s CFL Draft.

Tucker joins the Stampeders after attending rookie minicamp with the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings.

In college, he played 53 games over six seasons at Northern Illinois and had 155 receptions for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2022, he set career highs for the Huskies with 45 catches for 632 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 43 punts for 156 yards during his Northern Illinois career.