Als sign 2023 first-round pick Lwal Uguak

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday the signing of 2023 first-round pick defensive lineman Lwal Uguak.



Uguak (six-foot-five, 271 pounds) completed his collegiate career with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2022, amassing nine tackles and recovering a fumble. He helped his team finish the season with a 13-2 record, and make it to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 23-year-old from Edmonton, AB, who began his college career with the University of Connecticut Huskies, completed his NCAA stint with 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, while knocking down four passes in 48 games.

Uguak recently participated in rookie minicamps with the NFL’s New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.