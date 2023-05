Cutdown Tracker: Second round of roster moves

TORONTO — CFL.ca is tracking every team’s roster moves as clubs are required to reduce their numbers throughout training camp.

In this second round of roster cuts, teams will reduce their rosters to 75 players, excluding non-counters. They had until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16 to share their cuts with the league office. Official team announcements to the public were scattered over Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Sunday, May 14, training camps fully opened across the league. Preseason action gets underway on Monday, May 22, when the Edmonton Elks visit the Calgary Stampeders at 4 p.m. ET (2 p.m. MT).

*Denotes American

**Denotes Global

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The Argos announced with their transactions that they’ve signed National receiver Savaughn Magnaye-Jones.

Released: Defensive lineman Dom Peterson*, longsnapper Max Latour, fullback Joe Carbone, defensive back Parnell Motley*, defensive back Devin Hafford*, linebacker Chris Moore*, defensive lineman Will Vereen*, running back Adam Cofield*, receiver Cyrus Holder*, offensive lineman Daviyon McDaniel*

Suspended: Defensive back Cody Hale

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Released: Defensive back Jordan Beaulieu, defensive back Julius Faulk*, defensive lineman Valentin Gnahoua**, linebacker Alvin Jones Jr.*, defensive back Austin Joyner*, defensive lineman David Kenney*, quarterback Levi Lewis*, offensive lineman Kooper Richardson*, wide receiver Tabashi Thomas*, defensive lineman Marcus Webb*

BC LIONS

Released: Kicker Cesar Barajas*, defensive back Elijah Benton*, wide receiver Cole Blackman*, running back Raymond Calais*, linebacker Robert Holt*, offensive lineman Quinn Oseland*, wide receiver Kevin Shaa*, defensive back Tre Webb*, linebacker Henry Yianakopolos*

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Released: Defensive back Patrick Levels*, offensive lineman Des Holmes, offensive lineman Frank Ball*, receiver Talolo Limu-Jones*,receiver JoJo Ward*, running back Charles Williams*, quarterback Charlie Brewer*, defensive back Komotay Koffie*, defensive back Edris Jean-Alphonse

Six-game injured list: Linebacker Dan Basambombo

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

In addition to their releases, the Blue Bombers signed receiver Sean Coyne* and defensive tackle Keegan Agnew*

Released: Defensive tackle Julius Turner*, quarterback Billy Hall*, receiver Timothy Knuettel**, offensive lineman Brandon Sanford, defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor*, linebacker Christian Dixon*, offensive lineman Payton Muljo*, punter Devin Anctil*, defensive back Deuce Wallace*, defensive back Gee Stanley*, defensive back Charles-Antoine Beaulieu

Suspended: Receiver/returner Janarion Grant*

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Calgary Stampeders announced this Tuesday the release of 11 players, including Global linebacker Ryan Gomes, selected in the second round of the 2022 Global Draft.

Released: Linebacker Jordan Anthony*, Running back LeVante Bellamy*, defensive back Chris Brown*, defensive back Joachim Christian, defensive lineman Nik D’Avanzo*, linebacker Ryan Gomes**, Michael Lawson*, offensive lineman Tyson Pauling*, defensive lineman Jacob Pugh*, defensive lineman Rahssan Thornton*, wide receiver Tim Wilson Jr.*

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Released: Running back Devontae Dean*, receiver Kendrick Price Jr.*, receiver Darvin Kidsy*, receiver Neil Pau’u*, offensive lineman Gannon Grider*, offensive lineman Mojtaba Mehry, defensive lineman Alvin Ward Jr.*, defensive back Lummie Young IV*, defensive back R.J. Rountree*

Retired: Defensive lineman Josh Hyer

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Released: Defensive lineman Akial Byers*, wide receiver Ronnie Blackmon*, wide receiver Trevon Bradford*, offensive lineman Jalen Burks*, wide receiver Hasise Dubois*, defensive back Coney Durr*, linebacker Jaylan Alexander*, wide receiver Demetris Robertson*, wide receiver Donald Stewart*, defensive lineman C.J. Wright*

EDMONTON ELKS

The Edmonton Elks announced – in addition to their releases – the signing of American defensive back Darius Bratton from the University of Virginia.

Released: Linebacker JaQuan Artis*, quarterback Ivory Durham*, kicker Rafael Gaglianone**, defensive back Marcus Lewis*, defensive lineman Ronald Ollie*, wide receiver Aidan Pearce, running back Lyndemian Brooks*, wide receiver Quan Harrison*, wide receiver Raphael Leonard*

Suspended: Offensive lineman Toryque Bateman*, offensive lineman Tony Gray*