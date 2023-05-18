Argos add American DL Keyshawn James

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday the signing of American defensive lineman Keyshawn James.

James (six-foot-three, 280 pounds) most recently spent time with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2023. The Fayetteville State alum (2017-2021) was All-CIAA in 2021 and 2019 and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year last season after posting 70 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 10 games.

For his career, the South Carolina native tallied 228 tackles, 61 for loss, 30 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and two recoveries in 40 career games for the Broncos. James helped the Broncos reach four CIAA Championship games.

The team also added Global kicker Alfredo Gachuz Lozada to the active roster and released American wide receiver Changa Hodge.