CFL and Genius Sports unveil cutting-edge official data & tech system

NEW YORK & TORONTO – Ahead of the start of the 2023 preseason, the Canadian Football League in partnership with Genius Sports Limited has launched a new official data and technology ecosystem to power enhanced insights and experiences for the entire CFL community.

CFL LiveStats, a new cutting-edge data collection system, will capture official play-by-play updates on every CFL game. Used in international basketball and college sports through Genius Sports’ long-term partnerships with FIBA and the NCAA, LiveStats will capture official data to power live betting solutions, tracking and CFL Game Zone, including the new CFL Fantasy and CFL Pick ‘Em.

At the start of preseason, CFL LiveStats – with integration and distribution through the Match State Platform – will provide live play-by-play data and post-game statistics, while enabling the sharing of betting data, as well as team and player game data, for all CFL contests. The league will coordinate efforts to allow the lowest latency data for media and broadcast purposes to be available for authenticated CFL partners.

RELATED

» View the 2023 CFL schedule

» New health and safety measures introduced to further safeguard players

» Rules receive fine-tuning for 2023 season

» Play CFL Preseason Futures to win cash prizes

» New This Season: The CFL on CBS Sports Network

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The CFL will continue to roll out new features throughout the season, including historical play-by-play data and statistics for public consumption.

“We are excited to leverage this incredible technology to help tell the story of our remarkable league,” said David Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer of the CFL.

“Through Genius Sports and its state-of-the-art LiveStats tool, we are revolutionizing how fans, media and stakeholders connect with the CFL’s world-class action and athletes. Better data will lead to everything from a better viewing experience to interactive gaming, responsible sports wagering, and more, all of which will pave the way for the future of CFL fandom.”

“Powered by LiveStats, the CFL’s new data ecosystem will provide immense value for their fans, broadcasters, sponsors and more, creating a wealth of new engagement opportunities,” said Matthew Cowling, Executive Vice President, Sports and Partnerships at Genius Sports.

“We’re delighted to take our partnership with the CFL to the next level, implementing technology that is used every day in over 150 countries worldwide to capture the fastest, most accurate statistics.”

Genius Sports and the CFL have worked in partnership since December 2021 to revolutionize the league’s entire digital offering. In 2022, they launched the new CFL Game Zone, attracting over 30,000 new registrations and helping the league capture valuable insights to power personalized marketing experiences.