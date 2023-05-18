Riders add linebacker T.J. Brunson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday that they have signed American linebacker T.J. Brunson.

Brunson (six-foot-one, 230 pounds) was selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round, 238th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the team. He saw action in five games and recorded three tackles.

Brunson previously spent four collegiate seasons (2016-2019) at the University of South Carolina. The 25-year-old played in 49 games (37 starts) and recorded 283 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, seven pass knock downs, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

The South Carolina native was a two-time team captain and was picked by his teammates in both 2018 and 2019 as the recipient of the Leadership Award. In 2018, Brunson received the Joe Morrison Award as the team’s defensive MVP. The former Gamecock was also selected to play in the NFL Player Association Collegiate Bowl following the 2019 season.

In a corresponding move, the Roughriders have released American receiver Isaiah McKoy.