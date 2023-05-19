Riders sign Global punter Adam Korsak

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday the signing of Global punter Adam Korsak.

Korsak (six-foot, 185 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the first round, third overall, of the 2023 CFL Global Draft. He most recently attended rookie minicamps with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RELATED

» New health and safety measures introduced to further safeguard players

» Cutdown Tracker: Second round of roster moves

» Season Previews: Get up to date on all nine teams

The 25-year-old is coming off a sensational senior season at Rutgers where he was named the 2022 Ray Guy Award winner, presented to college football’s most outstanding punter. Korsak led a unit that held opponents to minus 11 return yards, best in the nation, and allowed just one positive return over 75 attempts. The Australian pinned a nations-best 32 punts inside the 20, ranked third overall in net punting (43.57) and punted 14 balls 50 or more yards. For his efforts he also took home First Team All-America (Sporting News) and Third Team All-America (Phil Steele) honours and was invited to the Senior Bowl. He ends his collegiate career as the NCAA all-time leader in punting attempts (349) and yardage (15,318).

He has been highly decorated over his career, earning 12 All-Big Ten honours, eight team honours – including spending three years as Team Captain, and twice being named Special Teams MVP.

Over five seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Korsak played 58 games and made 349 punt attempts for 15,318 yards. He held a 43.9-yard average per punt, pinned 145 punts inside the 20-yard line, booted 63 punts more 50+ yards, including a career long of 79, and set the NCAA record in net punting in 2021 at 45.25 yards.