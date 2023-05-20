Elks bring back WR Raphael Leonard

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Saturday that they have signed American wide receiver Raphael Leonard.

Leonard returns to Edmonton after making five regular season appearances with the Green and Gold last season, playing three games at wide receiver and starting at defensive back twice. The Mississippi native had one reception for five yards and recorded six total tackles in his first CFL season.

The team also announced the release of American wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Collegiately, Leonard played 22 games at Southern Illinois over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, securing 91 receptions for 1,377 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named Second Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference as a senior.

A first-year pro from the University of Massachusetts, Sullivan-Brown signed with the Green and Gold on May 4 and attended Elks rookie camp before moving on to main camp.