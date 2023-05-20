Stamps sign first round Global pick, OL Isaac Moore

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Saturday that they have signed offensive lineman Isaac Moore, their top selection from the 2023 Global Draft.

Moore (six-foot-seven, 300 pounds) was selected by Calgary in the first round (sixth overall) of the global draft earlier this month. He recently attended minicamps with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

In college, Moore played 57 games over five seasons at Temple. He was a five-year starter at left tackle for the Owls and set a school record with 57 consecutive games played.

In 2022, Moore was part of an offensive line that offered the best pass protection in the American Athletic Conference with just 10 sacks allowed in 12 games.