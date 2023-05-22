Argos sign American WR RaJae’ Johnson

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday the signing of American WR RaJae’ Johnson.

Johnson (six-foot-four, 220 pounds) played 14 games for Troy University in 2022 where he caught 36 passes for 713 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Trojans win the Sun Belt Conference and the Cure Bowl last season.

The St. Louis native spent 2019-2021 at the University of Alabama Birmingham where he appeared in 20 games and hauled in 25 passes for 414 yards and one touchdown. The big wide receiver started his collegiate career in junior college at San Mateo where he was an All-American after 56 receptions, 1,385 yards and 14 touchdowns.