Calgary and Edmonton preseason game delayed 30 minutes

TORONTO — The first preseason game of the season featuring the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders has been delayed by thirty minutes due to additional time needed to monitor air quality and to ensure both teams have ample time to warmup. The game will now kickoff at 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET.

The decision to delay the game in consideration of the weather protocol was made by the league, both competing teams and the CFLPA.

The weather protocol was jointly developed by the CFL and the Management Council comprising Club Presidents to address in-game situations where the safety of players, officials and fans may be affected by inclement weather.

The league will continue to monitor the situation leading up to and during the game.