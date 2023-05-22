REDBLACKS sign four, including LS Tanner Doll

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Sunday that they’d signed four new players, including National long snapper Tanner Doll.

Doll (six-foot, 221 pounds), spent the past three seasons with BC, playing in all 50 of the Lions games in that span. Prior to that, Doll was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018 and spent the first two years of his career with the REDBLACKS (2016-2017).

RELATED

» CFL Preseason Live: Sign up to watch games for free

» Steinberg’s MMQB: West Division training camp questions

» New health and safety measures introduced to further safeguard players

» Play CFL Preseason Futures and test your knowledge of the CFL!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Top of the Depth Chart: View who’s set to start in 2023 for every team

» Season Previews: Get up to date on all nine teams

The REDBLACKS also announced the signings of American quarterback Jake Dunniway, American defensive lineman Nelson. Mbanasor and National receiver Zakariya Karim.

The team has also released National long snapper Blaise Barber, National defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, American linebacker Emmanuel Beal and American receiver Tyrice Richie.