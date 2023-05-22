Riders add American WR Randy Satterfield

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday the signing of American wide receiver Randy Satterfield.

Satterfield (six-foot-four, 210 pounds) originally joined the Riders ahead of the 2020 season before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also attended training camp with the team in 2021.

Satterfield played one collegiate season (2019) with the Lyon College Scots. The New Jersey native led the Sooner Athletic Conference in both receiving yards with 867 and touchdown receptions with 11. He surpassed 100 receiving yards in four games, had four multi-touchdown games and set the program record for single-season receptions, points, yards, and career touchdowns.

Satterfield also made his mark on special teams, returning both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns. He ranked in in the top 10 in the NAIA in all-purpose yards per game with 152.9 and total all-purpose yards with 1,529. For his efforts, Satterfield was named an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention and earned First-Team All-SAC honours at wide receiver and as a kick and punt returner. He was named SAC newcomer and Athlete of the Year.

The Riders also announced they have released American wide receiver Jake Herslow.