Ticats sign National OL Alex Fontana, K Jonathan Garibay

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed National offensive lineman Alex Fontana and American placekicker Jonathan Garibay.

Fontana, 28, started seven games at centre for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The six-foot-two, 300-pound native of Toronto, Ont. has suited up in 25 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2022) and Ottawa REDBLACKS (2019) and was originally selected by Ottawa in the first round, seventh overall in the 2019 CFL Draft. Fontana played 27 games over four seasons collegiately at three schools including Kansas (2018), Houston (2016-2017) and New Mexico Military Institute (2014-2015).

Garibay, 23, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys (2022) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-11, 217-pound native of Riverside, CA suited up in 17 games over two seasons at Texas Tech University (2020-2021), where he converted 23 of 27 field goal attempts (85.2 per cent) with a long of 62 yards. Garibay began his collegiate career at Riverside City College where he played two seasons (2017-2018) for his hometown school.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that American quarterback Jamie Newman and American defensive lineman McKinley Williams have been added to the suspended list.