New-Look Boatmen: Argos reveal uniforms for 2023

TORONTO — The reigning Grey Cup Champions will be rocking a new look this season, drawing elements from the team’s rich traditions while adding new inspiration to help kick off the next 150 years in franchise history.

Earlier this month, the team unveiled new helmets based in Cambridge Blue for the first time since 1962. Revealed in a video that highlights the franchise’s origins with the Argonaut Rowing Club, the helmet features an oversized version of the Argos ‘Boat logo’ that returned in 2020. The logo exemplifies the team’s “Pull Together” mantra as each oar works in unison propelling the boat forward. On Tuesday, the team unveiled the full home and away uniforms with its traditional ‘Double Blue’ colour scheme made up of Cambridge and Oxford blues.

“We are looking forward to an exciting season ahead as we celebrate 150 years of Toronto Argonauts football and these new uniforms pay tribute to our history while also creating a modern identity on the field that will bring pride to the team and to each player who wears it,” said Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons, Toronto Argonauts General Manager. “We hope you join us as we take the field in our new uniforms, commemorating a century and a half of Argonaut football as we defend the Grey Cup championship for an 18th time.”

Through the Lens: Argos new uniforms [1 of 13] (Andrew Lahodynskyj/CFL.ca)

Every element of the new uniform pays tribute to the Argonauts’ nautical heritage, both with its founders, the Argonaut rowing club, and the legend behind the team’s name which refers to the band of heroes in Greek mythology who sailed on board the ship Argo in the quest for the Golden Fleece. The overall colour palette for the uniform is a nod to the early 1960’s with the heavy use of Cambridge Blue and white, complimented by the Oxford blue to create a fresh and modern look.

The new Argonauts jersey, the first of its kind in the CFL and designed in partnership with New Era, is a Pro Force Edge jersey that features some sleeker lines and shape. The unique mesh on this jersey is a custom laser cut pattern to create a ‘wave’ effect. The graphic designs include six oars on each shoulder to represent the 12 players on the field and a single oar on each side of the pants that replaces the traditional stripe. The numbers are a bespoke number set influenced by Royal Canadian Navy ship numbers but modernized and sized to fill out the jersey. Inside the collar of the jersey is the team’s motto, ‘Pull Together.’

Fans are able to order the new Argonaut jerseys now, with their favourite player or customized, at shop.RealSports.ca or at BMO Field retail stands at Argos home games.

The Argos first preseason contest is at Tim Hortons Field on May 27 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, followed by a second preseason contest at Guelph’s Alumni Stadium against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Toronto’s regular season opener is on June 18 at BMO Field where they will host the Ticats. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.