Stamps sign LB Jordan Herdman-Reed

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Wednesday they have signed National linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed.

The Simon Fraser product is a veteran of 69 career regular-season games over five seasons with the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Herdman-Reed was a seventh-round selection by BC in the 2017 draft and spent three seasons with the Lions before signing with Saskatchewan in 2021. During his professional career, he has logged 96 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 50 special-teams stops, three sacks, one forced fumble and five knockdowns.

In college, Herdman-Reed played four seasons at Simon Fraser and was a two-time Great Northwest Athletic Conference defensive player of the year. He set the school record for career tackles with 428 and the conference single-game tackles mark with 26.

The team also announced that National defensive back Demetri Royer has been placed on the six-game injury list.