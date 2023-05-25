Checking Down: News and notes from training camp

TORONTO — Teams are in the final stages of preparation as preseason is already underway with four games being played this weekend.

As the final personnel adjustments come through, hundreds of players around the league get a chance to make their case for a roster spot.

We’re Checking Down with the latest from CFL training camps:

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions have released LB Jordan Herdman-Reed and DL Shawn Lemon, signed DL Jonathan Kongbo (CFL.ca)

– Get an inside look at the BC Lions training camp in Kamloops from Arrow Up episode six (BCLions.com)

– Defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie is turning heads in training camp (Evan Tate, BCLions.com)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Young quarterbacks put on a solid performance for the Calgary Stampeders in preseason debut (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Sun)

– The Calgary Stampeders have signed veteran LB Jordan Herdman-Reed (CFL.ca)

– Ka’Deem Carey declared a big year is ahead for Stamps running backs (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Sun)

EDMONTON ELKS

– Rookie quarterback Jarret Doege looked like a veteran in his Edmonton Elks debut, writes Gerry Moddejonge (Gerry Moddejonge, Edmonton Sun)

– Brian Swane recaps the Elks preseason debut against the Calgary Stampeders (Brian Swane, goelks.com)

– Chris O’Leary brings you the best of the first preseason game between the Elks and the Stampeders (Chris O’Leary, CFL.ca)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Riders have added versatile offensive lineman Brandon Council (CFL.ca)

– Legendary Riders linebacker Wayne Shaw still doesn’t miss a day of training camp (Rob Vanstone, riderville.com)

– The defensive line for the Roughriders is expecting to dominate opposing offensive lines this season (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Bombers are looking to test recently-signed quarterbacks Josh Jones and Tyrell Pigrome in preseason (CFL.ca)

– Second-year defensive backs Evan Holm and Jamal Parker are making strong cases for a starting job with the Bombers (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun)

– Defensive tackle Ricky Walker is looking to make the most of the opportunity created by Casey Sayles‘ departure (Ted Wyman, Winnipeg Sun)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Joel Figueroa talks about his return for a second stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (The Canadian Press via CBC.ca)

– Running back James Butler is good with whatever role the Ticats have for him (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca)

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed offensive lineman Alex Fontana, kicker Jonathan Garibay (CFL.ca)

– Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is embracing the pressure that comes with being QB1 in Hamilton (TSN.ca)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– The Toronto Argonauts have revealed their new uniforms for the 2023 season (CFL.ca)

– Quarterback Chad Kelly is embracing being ‘the guy’ for the defending Grey Cup champs (TSN.ca)

– Dave Naylor talks about Chad Kelly‘s upside as the Argos QB1 (Dave Naylor, TSN.ca)

– Pat Steinberg talks about the Argos pecking order at QB (Pat Steinberg, CFL.ca)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– The battle for the starting SAM LB position is underway in Ottawa after the release of Patrick Levels (Frankie Benvenuti, ottawaREDBLACKS.com)

– REDBLACKS are thinking long-term with starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli for the upcoming CFL season (TSN.ca)

– New REDBLACKS QB Ben Maracle talks about his journey to the CFL (Tim Baines, Postmedia via Ottawa Sun)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Als are planning to use a fullback committee in 2023 to fill the pivotal role in Jason Maas’ offence (Frédéric Daigle, La Presse Canadienne)

– Day 11 of Als training camp brings you updates on running back William Stanback, coach Tyrell Sutton and more (Francis Dupont, montrealalouettes.com)

– Head coach Jason Maas talks about offensive versatility, Cody Fajardo (TSN.ca)