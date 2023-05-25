Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

Riders add American OL Brandon Council

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday the signing of American offensive lineman Brandon Council.

Council (six-foot-four, 328 pounds) joins the Roughriders after attending rookie minicamp with the New York Jets.

RELATED
» Sign up and watch preseason games on CFL Preseason Live
» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally
» Team Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders
» Play CFL Preseason Futures to win cash prizes
» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

He spent three seasons at Auburn University (2020-2022) where he lined up at all five positions along the offensive line over 27 games played. Council ended his collegiate career with an appearance in the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game. He was also named Auburn’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Prior to transferring to Auburn, the North Carolina native spent three seasons at University of Akron (2017-2019), with starts at left and right tackle, left guard and centre. Council played 25 games, making 24 total starts, including nine as a redshirt freshman.

The Riders have also announced they have released American offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!