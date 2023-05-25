Riders add American OL Brandon Council

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday the signing of American offensive lineman Brandon Council.

Council (six-foot-four, 328 pounds) joins the Roughriders after attending rookie minicamp with the New York Jets.

He spent three seasons at Auburn University (2020-2022) where he lined up at all five positions along the offensive line over 27 games played. Council ended his collegiate career with an appearance in the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game. He was also named Auburn’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Prior to transferring to Auburn, the North Carolina native spent three seasons at University of Akron (2017-2019), with starts at left and right tackle, left guard and centre. Council played 25 games, making 24 total starts, including nine as a redshirt freshman.

The Riders have also announced they have released American offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.