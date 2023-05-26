Argos to add Damon Allen, “Mookie” Mitchell to All-Time list

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday, in partnership with the Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association, that two legendary Toronto Argonauts, Damon Allen and Derrell “Mookie” Mitchell, will be added to the All-Time Argos list in 2023.

The All-Time Argonauts program started in 1997 and since then 24 iconic Boatmen have been added to the prestigious roster as some of the greatest players to ever don the Double Blue. Doug Flutie was the most recent addition to the list when he was added in 2017.

Allen and Mitchell will officially be inducted into the All-Time Argos list in a ceremony on Monday, July 3 at BMO Field when the Argos host the BC Lions.

“With due reverence and adulation to those who came before them, this year’s inductees may be the best ever,” said Argos GM Michael “Pinball” Clemons, who both coached Allen and played with Mitchell.

“The first, Derrell Mitchell is one of only three players in league history to gain 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Elevating his excellence, he did it while catching a world record 160 passes, incomparable! Today, he stands beside four-time Grey Cup champion Damon Allen.

“Damon is the CFL’s third all-time leading rusher just shy of 12,000 yards and only trails football legends Mike Pringle and George Reed. Almost unbelievably, this is only a footnote in his story, as he threw for over 70,000 yards in his stellar career. Derrell and Damon may very well represent the best year and best career in CFL history.”

Allen joined the Argos from the BC Lions in 2003 and would spend five record-breaking seasons with Toronto. The California native led the Boatmen to their 15th Grey Cup championship in 2004, throwing for 299 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for two more majors, earning him the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

The Cal-State Fullerton product would follow his stellar 2004 campaign by being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and a CFL All-Star in 2005, when he became the second Argo ever to throw for at least 5,000 yards in a season, throwing for 5,082 and 33 touchdowns.

The 23-year CFL veteran is third all-time in Argos history with 13,974 passing yards and was elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012. Allen retired as the all-time leading passer in CFL history.

Mitchell spent eight spectacular seasons with Toronto (1997-2003, 2007), winning Most Outstanding Rookie in 1997 after tallying 77 receptions for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping the Argos win back-to-back Grey Cups.

The Miami native holds the CFL record for most receptions in a season with 160 in 1998 while also becoming just one of three players to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

The Texas Tech alum is the Argos all-time leader in receiving yards with 9,047, receiving touchdowns with 74, sits second in team history with 609 receptions and third in all-time touchdowns with 74. Mitchell was a three-time CFL All-Star and five-time East All-Star while with Toronto and was elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2016.