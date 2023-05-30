109th Grey Cup, 2022 Grey Cup Festival finalists for 2023 Prestige Award

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and CFL are pleased to announce that the 109th Grey Cup and 2022 Grey Cup Festival is a finalist for Sport Tourism Canada’s Canadian Sport Event of the Year: budget over $1 million at the 2023 Prestige Awards.

The Prestige Awards recognize exceptional sport tourism initiatives, multi-sport games, and events and the people and places behind them.

“From the outset of our planning our goal was to bring CFL fans and Saskatchewan families the best Grey Cup and Festival they had ever experienced and to be recognized on a national scale like this is incredibly exciting,” said Roughriders president and CEO and Festival co-chair Craig Reynolds. “I want to thank our volunteers, organizers and staff for their hard work in making this event such a rousing success and Tourism Regina for putting forward our nomination. We hope we are able to bring home the hardware in June!”

» 109th Grey Cup and Festival generated nearly $70 M in economic activity in Canada

Through the Lens: Argos, Bombers clash for 109th Grey Cup [1 of 53] (Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca)

“On behalf of the Canadian football community, I’d like to thank Sport Tourism Canada for this exciting nomination,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “It’s a tremendous honour to be recognized alongside our fellow finalists. The power of sport in bringing people together never ceases to amaze me. This recognition would not be possible without our gracious hosts from the City of Regina and the province of Saskatchewan, the tireless efforts of the organizing committee, staff and volunteers, and of course, our incredible fans. The Grey Cup is one of our country’s greatest sporting traditions, and it continues to grow and thrive through Canadians’ passion for our great game.”

The 109th Grey Cup and 2022 Grey Cup Festival took place over six days between November 15 and 20 and generated close to $70 million in economic impact in Canada. Roughly 210,000 people attended the nearly weeklong event, leading to $19.6 million in visitor spending, with Regina specifically welcoming 26,669 out-of-town visitors to the city.

Attendees took in an average of three days of events and overall experience was scored at an impressive 4.6 out of 5. Ninety-four per cent of those surveyed rated the event as “excellent” or “very good”.

More than 8.2 million Canadians tuned in to parts of the 109th Grey Cup game on TSN and RDS and the 2022 Grey Cup Festival saw more than 17 million online interactions.