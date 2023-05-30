Bombers add three Americans to roster, including DE Celestin Haba

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday they have signed three American players, including defensive end Celestin Haba, wide receiver Tavaris Harrison and defensive back Karon Delince.

Haba (six-foot-two, 250 pounds) last played for the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in 2022, registering 17 tackles, three sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Harrison (six-foot-three, 190 pounds) spent five years at Florida Atlantic University (2015-2019), appearing in a total of 50 games, with 80 catches for 1,279 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Bombers in 2022 and spent most of the season on their practice roster.

Delince (five-foot-nine, 160 pounds) had a five-year college career with East Tennessee State (2017-2021). During his college tenure, Delince appeared in 52 games totaling 170 tackles, 26 pass breakups, and two interceptions. In 2019, Delince was named to the Phil Steele Magazine Preseason Second Team All-SoCon. The 24-year-old also has experience with the Bombers after signing with the team in November of last year.

The team also announced they have released American wide receiver Tre Turner, transferred National offensive lineman Tui Eli to the one-game injured list and National fullback Konner Burtenshaw to the six-game injured list.