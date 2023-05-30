Evans’ preseason performance displays Lions’ QB riches

VANCOUVER — Dane Evans reminded everyone that he can still air it out.

The fifth-year quarterback suited up for the BC Lions as they took on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the team’s preseason debut on Saturday and put on a good performance in the losing effort.

The former Ticats starter signed with the Lions this off-season to be the backup to new BC starter Vernon Adams Jr. and brings a lot of experience to the quarterback room after four seasons in Hamilton.

“The biggest thing for me was proving everybody that I could still play,” said the veteran quarterback to BCLions.com after the game. “I know with what I went through last year some people definitely counted me out, probably still count me out and I just wanted to show my guys at my new home and my new team that I could still play this game.”

Evans completed 13 of 16 passes for 162 yards and a passing touchdown – adding another score on the ground – as the Lions lost to the Riders 30-27.

The veteran preferred to laud his teammates when asked about the offence’s explosiveness on Saturday.

“That’s just a product of us being prepared,” said Evans. “Coach (Jordan) Maksymic (did a good job) getting us ready, the guys really understood the game plan and we were able to just go out there and do what we do.

“I think we just executed at a high level on those plays and it starts with the offensive line too, if you don’t have protection on those throws then it’s not going to happen. It was a total team effort on those plays.”

The 29-year-old has completed 698-of-1,019 passes for 8,807 yards, 45 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in his CFL career so far, including two Grey Cup appearances with the Ticats in 2019 and 2021.

Evans continues to work hard on his craft and knows that his past accomplishments alone aren’t enough to secure him a roster spot.

“It’s always fun when you get to go out and compete against another team and see another defence and have the young guys that I was out with tonight really busting trying to make the squad,” Evans added. “I still take that same attitude as well. I’m just trying with every throw to prove why I should be here and I think you saw that work tonight.”

The nature of the game is that there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to the quarterback position, as Evans witnessed first-hand with taking over for an injured Jeremiah Masoli in 2019 in Hamilton and losing time himself in 2021 with a lower-body injury.

That means it’s important for teams to have depth at the position, which the Lions have plenty with starter and former CFL-All Star Adams Jr. leading a room with fellow veterans Evans and Dominique Davis.

“In the CFL you never know when your number is going to get called,” said Evans. “I thought Dom competed really well tonight, I thought he made some really good throws, some really good reads. It was a total team effort.”

Davis completed four of 10 passes for 77 yards and an interception against the Riders. The veteran signed with BC this off-season and has been in the league since 2015. Like his fellow teammates, he also has starting experience, giving the Lions an embarrassments of riches at the position going into the 2023 season.

Evans knows, however, that just one preseason game isn’t enough to prove his point to the entire league that he can still play.

“I don’t think my job is finished by any means.”