Lions announce coaching staff update; Benevides hired as special teams consultant

VANCOUVER — BC Lions co-general manager/head coach Rick Campbell announced on Tuesday that due to unexpected family matters, special teams coordinator Don Yanowsky will not be able to continue coaching with the team this season.

In addition, the club also announced the return of Mike Benevides as special teams consultant.

“We wish Yano the very best and are thinking about him and his family at this time,” Campbell said. “We also feel fortunate to add a coach of Mike’s calibre at this time I know he will be able to fit in and contribute right away.”

Benevides returns to the Lions after a 12-year stint from 2003-14 where he served as both special teams and defensive coordinator before being promoted as the club’s 24th head coach for the final three seasons.

Benevides won Grey Cups with the Lions in 2006 and 2011 and would compile a 33-21-0 regular season record as head coach. He later worked as an assistant with both Edmonton and Ottawa.