Ticats sign American DT Ellison Hubbard, make couple more roster moves

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have signed American defensive tackle Ellison Hubbard and activated National offensive lineman Chris Van Zeyl from the injured veteran list.

Hubbard, 23, most recently played eight games in his lone season at Sam Houston State (2022), where he registered 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

RELATED

» O’Leary: Mitchell getting comfortable in Tiger Town

» Sign up and watch preseason games on CFL Preseason Live

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

» Team Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

The six-foot-two, 285 pounds native of Loganville, Georgia began his collegiate career at Colorado State University, where he played 41 games over four seasons (2017-2020), posting 93 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 quarterback sacks, one pass defended.

The team also announced that American wide receiver Anthony Johnson and American defensive lineman Cedric Wilcots have been added to the six-game injured list.