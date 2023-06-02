LL Cool J to help Lions ring in the 2023 season

VANCOUVER — ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback.’ LL COOL J will rock BC Place on Saturday, June 17. The BC Lions are thrilled to announce the two-time Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, founder and CEO of Rock The Bells and international Hip-Hop icon will headline our Concert Kickoff prior to the home opener against the Edmonton Elks. LL’s performance gets going at 3:00 pm inside BC Place.

LL will also be joined by DJ and producer Z-Trip, a pioneer of the mashup movement and 2009 winner of America’s Best DJ award.

Over three decades since he burst onto the scene, LL has continued his vibrant trailblazing career. He began in the nascent, burgeoning rap and hip-hop scene of the 80’s, which developed into the musical and cultural phenomenon that is today’s hip-hop.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: See LL Cool J at the Lions’ home opener at BC Place

» QB Tracker: Breaking down preseason playing time

» Ferguson: What to expect in the final week of preseason

» Sign up and watch preseason games on CFL Preseason Live

» Sign up and watch regular season games on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally

Introduced to the world in 1984 as 4 as a Def Jam Records’ flagship artist, LL is the first rap artist to amass 10 consecutive platinum-plus selling albums, in addition to 2004’s THE DEFINITION and 2006’s TODD SMITH, both of which went gold. The multi-platinum artist is currently tied for third place for most Billboard chart debuts by a rapper.

LL is also no stranger to the game of football having performed halftime of the 2002 AFC Championship between the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

He also co- starred in Oliver Stone’s 1999 football cult classic Any Given Sunday, playing bruising running back Julian Washington of the fictional Miami Sharks.

LL COOL J’s performance will wrap up a memorable two-day event to celebrate concert kickoff. The Lions’ Backyard Party at Robson St. presented by PlayNow Sports begins on Friday, June 16 featuring a performance from Famous Players Band. Saturday will feature a performance from Canadian rock band The Trews.