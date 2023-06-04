Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 4, 2023

Stamps, Lions Injury Report: Mills, Hatcher miss Sunday practice

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports ahead of their season opener on Thurs. June 8, at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, running back Dedrick Mills (illness) was among those who sat out of Sunday’s session.

In Vancouver, receiver Keon Hatcher (foot) and linebacker Maxime Rouyer did not participate on Sunday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON WED Game Status
Daniel Amoaka DB Knee DNP
Caleb Benenoch OL Arm DNP
Joshua Coker OL Ankle DNP
Dedrick Mills RB Illness DNP
Nick Statz DB Foot DNP
Nick Taylor DB Hamstring DNP
Zack Williams OL Arm DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON WED Game Status
Keon Hatcher WR Foot DNP      
Maxime Rouyer LB Hamstring DNP      

 

