Stamps, Lions Injury Report: Mills, Hatcher miss Sunday practice

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports ahead of their season opener on Thurs. June 8, at McMahon Stadium.
In Calgary, running back Dedrick Mills (illness) was among those who sat out of Sunday’s session.
In Vancouver, receiver Keon Hatcher (foot) and linebacker Maxime Rouyer did not participate on Sunday.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|WED
|Game Status
|Daniel Amoaka
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Caleb Benenoch
|OL
|Arm
|DNP
|Joshua Coker
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dedrick Mills
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|Nick Statz
|DB
|Foot
|DNP
|Nick Taylor
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Zack Williams
|OL
|Arm
|DNP
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|WED
|Game Status
|Keon Hatcher
|WR
|Foot
|DNP
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP