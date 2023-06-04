Stamps, Lions Injury Report: Mills, Hatcher miss Sunday practice

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports ahead of their season opener on Thurs. June 8, at McMahon Stadium.

In Calgary, running back Dedrick Mills (illness) was among those who sat out of Sunday’s session.

In Vancouver, receiver Keon Hatcher (foot) and linebacker Maxime Rouyer did not participate on Sunday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON WED Game Status Daniel Amoaka DB Knee DNP Caleb Benenoch OL Arm DNP Joshua Coker OL Ankle DNP Dedrick Mills RB Illness DNP Nick Statz DB Foot DNP Nick Taylor DB Hamstring DNP Zack Williams OL Arm DNP